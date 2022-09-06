Fall Sports Gameday Preview: Tuesday, Sept. 6

Tuesday Preview

Cross Country: Essex and Shenandoah at Clarinda

Info to know: Clarinda hosts its annual cross country meet on the high school campus with 15 schools scheduled to be in the field, five of them from out of state. This meet is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for a post with result highlights during the meet at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. Shenandoah and Essex are in the field as well. None of the three coverage area teams has competed since the Glenwood meet last Saturday. The junior varsity and varsity races will be run together with the girls competing at 5 and the boys at 5:45.

Volleyball: Clarinda at Denison

Info to know: The Cardinals start the week in Denison for a Hawkeye 10 Conference triangular against the Monarchs and Kuemper. Clarinda is 4-4 on the season and 0-1 in the conference and is coming off a 3-2 showing at the Clarinda Tournament Saturday. Denison enters at 3-5 overall and 0-1 in the conference and last played Thursday in a loss to Harlan. Kuemper is 7-2 overall and 1-0 in the conference and hasn’t played since a win over Creston last Tuesday. Clarinda stats leaders to start the week are Taylor Cole with 34 kills and 61 digs, Emmy Allbaugh with 65 assists and 11 aces and Brooke Brown with 25 blocks. Denison’s leaders are Claire Leinen with 27 kills, Kaylie Baker with 67 assists, Taylor Totten with seven blocks, Anna Wiges with 70 digs and Kaitlyn Bruhn with nine aces. Stats leaders for the Knights are Kaci Peter with 41 kills, Sophie Badding with 41 kills and 24 blocks, Ashlyn Badding with 101 assists, Kaylie Simons with 62 digs and Aubrey Heuton with eight aces. Clarinda beat Denison 3-1 in the only meeting between the two last season and lost 3-0 to Kuemper in the only meeting last season.

Volleyball: Shenandoah at Harlan

Info to know: The Shenandoah Fillies continue Hawkeye 10 Conference play in Harlan, taking on the Cyclones. Shenandoah is 4-3 overall and 2-0 in the conference after finishing 2-3 at the Clarinda Tournament Saturday. Harlan is 5-6 on the year and 1-0 in the conference and was 2-3 at the Glenwood Tournament Saturday. Stats leaders for Shenandoah to start the week are Ashlynn Hodges with 52 kills and 61 digs, Peyton Athen with 64 assists, Jenna Burdorf with 13 blocks and Aliyah Parker with 12 aces. Harlan’s leaders are Haley Bladt with 55 kills, Macey Reischl with 133 assists and 17 aces, Erica Rust with nine blocks and Madison Kjergaard with 77 digs. Harlan beat Shenandoah 3-0 in the only meeting between the teams last season.

Volleyball: Sidney at Essex

Info to know: The Trojanettes and Cowgirls tangle on the court this evening in Corner Conference play. The Trojanettes are 1-9 overall and 0-1 in the conference and are coming off a loss to Mount Ayr Thursday. Sidney is 13-2 on the season, 1-0 in the conference and is coming off five wins and a tournament championship Saturday in Clarinda. Stats leaders to begin the week for Essex are Olivia Baker with 29 kills and 14 blocks, Brooke Burns with 72 assists and 20 aces and Tori Burns with 47 digs. Stats leaders to begin the week for Sidney are Kaden Payne with 110 kills and 26 blocks, Avery Dowling with 258 assists, Emily Hutt with 129 digs and Fallon Sheldon with 15 aces. The Trojanettes and Cowgirls played each other twice last year with Sidney winning 2-0 and 3-0.

Cross Country: Sidney at Treynor

Info to know: Treynor is also hosting a big cross country meet with more than 15 teams in the field. Sidney is one of those teams. The Cowboys haven’t had enough athletes to field a team in their two meets yet, the last one being in Plattsmouth last Tuesday. This is Sidney’s first meet in Iowa as they traveled to Nebraska and met all or mostly all Nebraska schools in the first two.