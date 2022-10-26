Fall Sports Gameday Preview: Wednesday, Oct. 26

Info to know: This is the regional championship match in Class 1A Region 2. The winner of this match advances to next week’s state tournament at Xtream Arena in Coralville and would play a quarterfinal match Tuesday. The state tournament pairings will be announced late this evening by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. This match is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the match at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The Cowgirls are 31-8 and ranked 11th in Class 1A by the IGHSAU. They haven’t dropped a set so far in the regional tournament, beating Hamburg, Fremont-Mills and East Mills. The Eagles are 35-3 and ranked seventh. They advanced to this match with a 3-0 win over Audubon and a 3-1 win over Tri-Center after receiving a first round bye. Stats leaders for the Cowgirls entering this match are Kaden Payne with 378 kills and 74 blocks, Avery Dowling with 867 assists, Emily Hutt with 452 digs and Fallon Sheldon with 40 aces. Katie Quick leads the Eagles in several categories. She has accumulated 697 assists, 28 blocks and 107 aces, all team-high marks. Carley Craighead leads the offense with 258 kills. Anna Weathers is next with 180 winners, followed by Quick’s 164. Macey Nehring also has more than 100 kills. Riese Gjerde leads the back row with 251 digs with Nehring and Quick also in triple digits for the season. Chloe Roe is just behind Quick in blocks. Nehring and Craighead have another 76 and 69 aces respectively. The Cowgirls and Eagles haven’t faced off during the careers of the current players. They share Tri-Center as a common opponent this season. Ankeny Christian beat Tri-Center 3-1 Monday in the regional semifinal round. Sidney and Tri-Center squared off twice this season, both 2-0 wins for the Cowgirls. Sidney volleyball is aiming for its first state tournament appearance since 2019 while Ankeny Christian has never qualified for the state tournament.