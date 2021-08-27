Fall Sports Preview: Friday, Aug. 27

Friday Preview
Football: Missouri Valley at Shenandoah
Info to know: The Shenandoah Mustangs open the season tonight with their first of three non-district contests and first of four home games this year. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard on the Page County Newspapers Facebook page during the game. The Mustangs are coming off a 3-5 season and hope to get the 2021 campaign off to a fast start tonight against a Big Reds team that was just 1-7 last season in Class 1A. Missouri Valley drops down to Class A this season. The schools haven’t met on the football field since a 40-7 win for the Big Reds in 2009.
Football: Creston at Clarinda
Info to know: The Clarinda Cardinals open the season with the first of their three non-district games and first of four home contests. Clarinda was 4-5 last season and is hoping the pieces are there to take the next step this season with several returners capable of doing big things for this team. A Hawkeye 10 Conference foe makes the trip to Clarinda tonight in a Panther team that is looking to bounce back from a 1-7 season last year. Creston is a Class 3A school this season and beat Clarinda 48-0 last time the two teams met in 2017.
Football: Martensdale-St. Marys at Stanton/Essex
Info to know: Stanton and Essex start their third year together in football with a home date against Martensdale-St. Marys. This is a tough tune up for the Vikings against a Blue Devil team that was unbeaten until the round of 16 in the playoffs last year. District play starts for the Vikings next week, although they will have one more non-district game later this season. This is the first of three games in Stanton for the Vikings, who will also play one game in Essex later this season. Martensdale-St. Marys lost a lot of its top players from last year’s 8-1 team. The two teams haven’t played in the Quikstats era.
Football: Sidney at Wayne
Info to know: The Sidney Cowboys are the only coverage area team on the road tonight, and they have a long trip east on Highway 2 to Corydon where the Wayne Falcons call home. Sidney was 0-8 in its first year of 11-man football last year and plays a Wayne team that didn’t win in five tries last season. The Cowboys are trying to snap a 13-game losing streak tonight while the Falcons have lost six straight. District play starts next week for the Cowboys in Class A, although they will finish the season with another non-district contest. The two teams haven’t played in the Quikstats era.