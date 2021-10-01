Fall Sports Preview: Friday, Oct. 1

Info to know: It’s Homecoming in Sidney as the Cowboys take on AHSTW in a Class A District 7 matchup. Sidney comes in 1-4 overall and 0-4 in the district while AHSTW is 2-3 on the season and 1-3 in district play. The Cowboys are coming off a 49-12 loss to Mount Ayr Friday, which saw quarterback Matthew Benedict return to the lineup. He has 307 passing yards and two touchdowns in just three games this season. Cole Stenzel leads the rushing attack with 114 yards and two scores and is also the top receiver on the team at eight catches for 122 yards and a score. Stenzel has also accumulated a team best 45 tackles, six for loss. Nik Peters is next on the Cowboys with 31.5 tackles. The Vikings may not a great record but they are coming off a 47-12 win over previously undefeated Riverside last Friday and the Vikings are hoping two more district wins and some help could still give them a chance to sneak into the postseason. Kyle Sternberg is the AHSTW quarterback. He has 748 yards passing and four touchdowns. Brayden Lund is Sternberg’s top target with 20 catches for 324 yards and two scores. Denver Pauley leads the Vikings with 414 rushing yards and four scores. Blake Tuma is the team’s top tackler with 44 tackles with Aidan Martin right behind at 43.5 with three tackles for loss. Cole Scheffler is another name to watch for AHSTW. He has a receiving touchdown, a fumble recovery for a touchdown and a punt return for a touchdown this season.