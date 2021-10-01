Fall Sports Preview: Friday, Oct. 1

Friday Preview
Football: Clarinda at Shenandoah
Info to know: The Page County Super Bowl returns tonight with the Mustangs and Cardinals renewing their rivalry. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Check the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page for an updated scoreboard during the game. Clarinda has won four straight in the series, including a pair of wins last season. Shenandoah comes in 1-4 overall and 0-2 in Class 2A District 8 while the Cardinals are 1-4 overall and 1-1 in the district. Nolan Mount is expected to return at quarterback for the Mustangs and enters play with 911 yards passing and six touchdowns with Blake Herold his favorite target at 28 receptions for 364 yards. Morgan Cotten leads the backs with 230 yards rushing and four scores. Herold also leads the defense with 32.5 tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss. Owen Laughlin adds 31 tackles while Clayton Holben has 8.5 tackles for loss and Ben Labrum 6.5. Hunter Dukes has intercepted three passes this season. Tadyn Brown is Clarinda’s leading rusher at 463 yards and five touchdowns. Wyatt Schmitt has passed for 383 yards and three scores with Isaac Jones hauling in 23 receptions and all three touchdowns. Jase Wilmes leads the Clarinda defense with 25.5 tackles and seven tackles for loss. Drew Brown adds 23 tackles and Ethan Fast has recorded 20. Logan Green has 10 tackles for loss on the season.
Football: Stanton/Essex at Murray
Info to know: The Stanton/Essex Vikings step out of district this week to make the trip to Murray, who they beat in the opening round of the playoffs last season. The Vikings are 3-2 this season after a 38-0 loss to Lenox last Friday while Murray is also 3-2. Logan Roberts is up to 388 yards rushing and seven touchdowns while Carter Johnson adds another 217 yards on the ground and three scores for the Vikings. Johnson has also passed for 643 yards and 10 touchdowns. Jack Roberts is Johnson’s favorite target with 13 receptions for 321 yards and five scores. Logan Roberts also leads Stanton/Essex’s defense with 39.5 tackles and nine tackles for loss. Levi Martin has three interceptions, two of which he has run back for touchdowns. Murray has a pair of backs with more than 500 yards rushing. Wyatt Gannon leads the Mustangs with 562 yards and seven touchdowns while quarterback Zack Belden adds 557 yards and 12 scores. Belden has completed 16 of 40 passes for 158 yards with Avery Flaherty and Mark Cabrera boasting seven and six receptions respectively. Cabrera leads the Mustang defense with 25.5 tackles and seven for loss. Gannon adds 24 tackles while Brycen Wookey has 11.5 tackles for loss to his name this season. Murray has lost its last two, including a 34-8 setback against Martensdale-St. Marys last Friday.
Football: AHSTW at Sidney
Info to know: It’s Homecoming in Sidney as the Cowboys take on AHSTW in a Class A District 7 matchup. Sidney comes in 1-4 overall and 0-4 in the district while AHSTW is 2-3 on the season and 1-3 in district play. The Cowboys are coming off a 49-12 loss to Mount Ayr Friday, which saw quarterback Matthew Benedict return to the lineup. He has 307 passing yards and two touchdowns in just three games this season. Cole Stenzel leads the rushing attack with 114 yards and two scores and is also the top receiver on the team at eight catches for 122 yards and a score. Stenzel has also accumulated a team best 45 tackles, six for loss. Nik Peters is next on the Cowboys with 31.5 tackles. The Vikings may not a great record but they are coming off a 47-12 win over previously undefeated Riverside last Friday and the Vikings are hoping two more district wins and some help could still give them a chance to sneak into the postseason. Kyle Sternberg is the AHSTW quarterback. He has 748 yards passing and four touchdowns. Brayden Lund is Sternberg’s top target with 20 catches for 324 yards and two scores. Denver Pauley leads the Vikings with 414 rushing yards and four scores. Blake Tuma is the team’s top tackler with 44 tackles with Aidan Martin right behind at 43.5 with three tackles for loss. Cole Scheffler is another name to watch for AHSTW. He has a receiving touchdown, a fumble recovery for a touchdown and a punt return for a touchdown this season.