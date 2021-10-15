Fall Sports Preview: Friday, Oct. 15

Info to know: The Shenandoah Mustangs come home for their regular season finale against the Lions of Des Moines Christian. Shenandoah is 1-6 overall and 0-4 in Class 2A District 8. The Mustangs have been eliminated from postseason contention and are looking to add a Week 9 game. Shenandoah has lost its last five, including a 54-6 loss to Greene County last Friday. The Lions enter 2-5 overall and 1-3 in the district. The Lions need a win and some help to get into the postseason. They have lost two straight and are coming off a 27-12 loss to Clarinda last Friday. Nolan Mount is up to 1,298 passing yards and eight touchdowns for the Mustangs. His 19 interceptions is a number that will need to be cleaned up as he goes forward, but Mount is just a sophomore and has shown he can run the Mustang offense. Blake Herold is two catches away from 50 on the season. He has 558 yards and one touchdown. Ben Labrum and Beau Gardner also have double digit catches this season. Morgan Cotten leads the backs with 224 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Herold also leads the defense with 52.5 tackles, nine for loss. Owen Laughlin has added 39.5 tackles while Clayton Holben adds 8.5 tackles for loss. Tyler Martin quarterbacks the Lions and has 941 yards passing and 10 touchdowns. He has five receivers with double digit catches, led by Gavin Phillips’ 28 receptions for 274 yards and three scores. Josh Shank has shown well out of the backfield with 546 rushing yards and four scores. Jacob Rosno is the player to watch on defense as he has accumulated 58 tackles on the season. The Lions have returned two interceptions and one kickoff return for touchdowns this season.