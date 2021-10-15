Fall Sports Preview: Friday, Oct. 15

Friday Preview
Football: Red Oak at Clarinda
Info to know: The Clarinda Cardinals wrap up the regular season with a home game against Red Oak. The Cardinals have a playoff berth secured but have a lot to play for tonight. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game on the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. Clarinda comes in 3-4 overall and 3-1 in Class 2A District 8. The Cardinals have won their last two, including a 27-12 win over Des Moines Christian last week. The Cardinals can secure the district’s number two position and a home game in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs with a win. Red Oak is 3-4 overall and 2-2 in the district. The Tigers are coming off a huge 15-7 win over Clarke last week that has the Tigers in position to make the postseason. A win would secure that spot and could give the Tigers a first round home game with help. Red Oak could still qualify for the playoffs with a loss, but would need some help. Tadyn Brown has been strong of late for the Cardinals and needs 145 rushing yards tonight to reach 1,000 for the season. He has 11 rushing touchdowns. Wyatt Schmitt has passed for 532 yards and four scores this season. Isaac Jones has been Schmitt’s top target all season with 29 receptions for 367 yards and five touchdowns. Drew Brown is Clarinda’s leading tackler with 36 tackles. Logan Green adds 11.5 tackles for loss while Jase Wilmes has accumulated 31.5 tackles and 9.5 tackles for loss. Riley Fouts leads the Red Oak offense with 643 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Max DeVries has 219 yards passing with Dawson Bond and Austin Johnson both securing double digit catches this year. Bond is the leader with 14 receptions for 179 yards and one score. Bond also leads the defense with 40.5 tackles, seven for loss. Braden Woods has 11 tackles for loss.
Football: Des Moines Christian at Shenandoah
Info to know: The Shenandoah Mustangs come home for their regular season finale against the Lions of Des Moines Christian. Shenandoah is 1-6 overall and 0-4 in Class 2A District 8. The Mustangs have been eliminated from postseason contention and are looking to add a Week 9 game. Shenandoah has lost its last five, including a 54-6 loss to Greene County last Friday. The Lions enter 2-5 overall and 1-3 in the district. The Lions need a win and some help to get into the postseason. They have lost two straight and are coming off a 27-12 loss to Clarinda last Friday. Nolan Mount is up to 1,298 passing yards and eight touchdowns for the Mustangs. His 19 interceptions is a number that will need to be cleaned up as he goes forward, but Mount is just a sophomore and has shown he can run the Mustang offense. Blake Herold is two catches away from 50 on the season. He has 558 yards and one touchdown. Ben Labrum and Beau Gardner also have double digit catches this season. Morgan Cotten leads the backs with 224 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Herold also leads the defense with 52.5 tackles, nine for loss. Owen Laughlin has added 39.5 tackles while Clayton Holben adds 8.5 tackles for loss. Tyler Martin quarterbacks the Lions and has 941 yards passing and 10 touchdowns. He has five receivers with double digit catches, led by Gavin Phillips’ 28 receptions for 274 yards and three scores. Josh Shank has shown well out of the backfield with 546 rushing yards and four scores. Jacob Rosno is the player to watch on defense as he has accumulated 58 tackles on the season. The Lions have returned two interceptions and one kickoff return for touchdowns this season.
Football: Stanton/Essex at East Mills
Info to know: It’s pretty simple in Malvern tonight. The winner of the East Mills vs. Stanton/Essex game is going to the Class 8-Player playoffs as the number three qualifier out of District 9. The loser could still nab one of the two at-large positions. That is based on district point differential, up to 17 points per game. Stanton/Essex has won its last two games, including a 64-34 win over Bedford last Friday. The Vikings are 5-2 overall and 3-2 in the district. The Wolverines have also won their last two, including an 82-22 win over East Union last Friday. They are 4-3 overall and 3-2 in the district. Carter Johnson is the Stanton/Essex quarterback. He has 679 passing yards, 368 rushing yards and 16 total touchdowns. Logan Roberts is up to 689 yards rushing and 12 scores while Jack Roberts has caught 17 passes for 428 yards and six scores. Logan Roberts leads the Viking defense with 65.5 tackles, 11 for loss. Ethan Meier leads the Wolverines with 1,249 yards passing, 756 yards rushing and 31 total touchdowns. Ryan Stortenbecker adds 400 rushing yards and eight touchdowns while Mason Crouse (33 catches, 483 yards, 5 touchdowns) and Davis McGrew (30 catches, 457 yards, 10 touchdowns) are big threats in the passing game. Tyler Prokop leads the Wolverine defense with 42.5 tackles, nine for loss. Watch out for McGrew and Stortenbecker on defense, who both have good tackle numbers as well.
Football: MMCRU at Sidney
Info to know: The Sidney Cowboys wrap up the regular season with a non-district home game against MMCRU, which is located in Marcus. The Cowboys are 1-6 on the season, coming off a 9-8 loss to St. Albert last Friday in the district finale. Sidney is working on a possible ninth game for next week. The Royals are 0-7 on the season and lost 57-21 to Gehlen Catholic last Friday. Cole Stenzel is Sidney’s leader with 236 rushing yards and four touchdowns, 10 receptions for 142 yards and one score and 58 tackles to go with 8.5 tackles for loss. Matthew Benedict has 457 yards and a pair of touchdowns through the air. Nik Peters has been strong defensively for the Cowboys with 40.5 tackles. K.C. Nicks leads the Royals with 487 passing yards, but it was Jonah Petersen at quarterback last week. He has 304 yards and two touchdowns through the air. Preston Astidias is MMCRU’s top receiver at 15 receptions for 227 yards. Eban Hicks leads the ground game with 312 yards rushing. Brenin Stodden is the player to watch on defense with 61 tackles, 9.5 for loss. Kamden Steffen has taken two fumbles back for touchdowns.