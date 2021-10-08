Fall Sports Preview: Friday, Oct. 8

Info to know: The Shenandoah Mustangs make the trip to Jefferson to take on a Greene County team that has rolled through its three district opponents so far this season. Shenandoah is 1-5 on the season and 0-3 in Class 2A District 8, coming off a 56-13 loss to Clarinda last week. The Rams are 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the district and beat Red Oak 55-0 last week. Greene County has won its three district contests this season by a combined score of 151-0. Nolan Mount has 1,042 yards passing for the Mustangs with eight touchdowns. Blake Herold leads the Mustang receivers with 40 catches for 479 yards and one score. Morgan Cotten leads the backs with 233 yards rushing and four touchdowns. Herold also leads the defense with 41 tackles. His 7.5 tackles for loss trail only Clayton Holben’s 8.5. Greene County quarterback Bryce Stalder has 872 passing yards, 358 rushing yards and 18 total touchdowns to lead the Rams. Nathan Black and Patrick Daugherty are also big threats in the backfield for the Rams and Jackson Morton leads the receiving group with 20 catches for 302 yards and four scores. Bradyn Smith leads the Greene County defense with 29 tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss. Michael Rumley has accumulated 14 tackles for loss.

Info to know: The Stanton/Essex Vikings welcome Bedford tonight as the Vikings play in Essex for Essex’s Homecoming. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard on the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page during the game. The Vikings are 4-2 overall and 2-2 in Class 8-Player District 9. They are coming off a 24-22 win over Murray last week. A win tonight for the Vikings likely puts them in a game next week at East Mills with a playoff berth on the line. Carter Johnson has thrown for 643 yards, rushed for 217 and has 13 total touchdowns, but he missed last week’s win with an injury. Josh Martin stepped in at quarterback and has 338 passing yards on the season. Logan Roberts leads the backs with 436 yards and seven touchdowns while Jack Roberts is the top receiver with 16 catches for 413 yards and six touchdowns. Logan Roberts is up to 53 tackles and 11 tackles for loss to lead the defense. Bedford is 2-4 overall and 1-3 in the district. The Bulldogs have lost four straight including a 51-27 setback against East Mills last week. Tristen Cummings is the quarterback for the Bulldogs with 400 yards passing and seven touchdowns. Asher Weed is the top receiver with nine catches for 92 yards and three scores. Silas Walston has rushed for 450 yards and five touchdowns. Carter DeMott leads the Bedford defense with 33.5 tackles and nine tackles for loss. Walston’s 33 tackles are second on the team. Bedford has returned three fumbles for scores this season and has a kickoff return for a touchdown.