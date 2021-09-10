Fall Sports Preview: Friday, Sept. 10

Friday Preview
Football: Shenandoah at Atlantic
Info to know: The Shenandoah Mustangs hit the road for their final non-district game of the season and they meet a familiar foe in Atlantic as the two have played as district opponents in recent seasons. Atlantic is a Class 3A team this year, though, and has beaten Shenandoah in four consecutive seasons. The Mustangs are 1-1 on the season after beating Nodaway Valley 28-26 last week. Nolan Mount has passed for a state-leading 615 yards and five touchdowns in two games with Blake Herold his favorite target with 15 catches for 253 yards. Morgan Cotten leads the Mustangs in rushing and tackles. Atlantic is 0-2 with losses to Kuemper and Glenwood. The Trojans haven’t scored a point in two games this year. Caden Anderson is Atlantic’s quarterback and has thrown for 187 yards and four interceptions. His favorite target is Garrett McLaren, who has five receptions for 98 yards. Tanner O’Brien leads the Trojans in rushing with 61 yards. Easton O’Brien is Atlantic’s top tackler with 12.5 on the season.
Football: Clarinda at Treynor
Info to know: The Clarinda Cardinals travel for the first time this season for their final non-district game of the year. The teams played last season in a game Treynor won 28-13. Clarinda comes in 0-2 after losing 47-7 to Underwood last week. Wyatt Schmitt has thrown for 111 yards and a touchdown for Clarinda with Isaac Jones his favorite target with seven receptions and a touchdown catch. Tadyn Brown leads Clarinda’s rushing attack, despite not playing much last week. He has 108 yards and a touchdown. Jase Wilmes’ 14 tackles leads the team. Treynor is 1-1 and a Class 1A school this year. The Cardinals beat St. Albert to open the season, but lost to Tri-Center 14-0 last Friday. Kayden Dirks is the Treynor quarterback. He has 13 completions for 165 yards and two interceptions. Todd Pedersen is his favorite target with seven catches for 63 yards. Kaden Miller’s 95 rushing yards lead the team. Defensively, watch for Adley Drake, who has 14.5 tackles.
Football: Stanton/Essex at East Union
Info to know: Stanton/Essex travels for the first time this season to meet a district foe in East Union. The Vikings come in 1-1 overall and 0-1 in Class 8-Player District 9 after losing 64-36 to Fremont-Mills last week. This is the district opener for the Eagles, who are 0-2 on the season with a 40-8 loss to Murray and a 50-6 setback against Lamoni. The two teams matched up last year to a 68-20 win for Stanton/Essex. Carter Johnson has racked up 415 passing yards and six touchdowns for the Vikings. Logan Roberts is Stanton/Essex’s top rusher (135 yards, 2 touchdowns), top receiver (181 yards, 3 touchdowns) and top tackler (19 tackles). Cale Eklund is the East Union quarterback. He has thrown for 119 yards and nine completions with seven of those going to Joshua Lopez. Emmet Long leads the Eagle backs with 161 yards and both Eagle touchdowns this season. Bryson Raney leads the defense with 21.5 tackles, 7.5 for loss.
Football: Earlham at Sidney
Info to know: The Sidney Cowboys are at home for the first time this season with Earlham coming to town for a Class A District 7 game. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. An updated scoreboard will be available at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page during the game. Sidney comes in 1-1 overall and 0-1 in the district after a loss to Southwest Valley last week. The Cowboys could be without multiple starters, including quarterback Matthew Benedict, who left last week’s game with an injury. He has 211 yards passing this season. If he can’t go, Chace Wallace is expected to take over the at the quarterback position. Cole Stenzel is Sidney’s top receiver this year with five catches for 71 yards. Jeramiah Ballan is Sidney’s top back with 93 yards rushing and three scores. Stenzel also leads the team defensively with 19.5 tackles. The Cardinals are also 1-1 on the season, but are 1-0 in the district after a 40-7 win over AHSTW last week. The Cardinals have attempted all of five passes this year with Darrell Matchem completing two for 21 yards. Max Vandever is the workhorse in the backfield with 303 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Matchem is second on the team with 115 rushing yards. Nic Swalla is Earlham’s top tackler so far this season with 13.5 tackles, just ahead of Sam Goodrich’s 11.5. These teams haven’t played each other in recent years.