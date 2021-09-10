Fall Sports Preview: Friday, Sept. 10

Info to know: Stanton/Essex travels for the first time this season to meet a district foe in East Union. The Vikings come in 1-1 overall and 0-1 in Class 8-Player District 9 after losing 64-36 to Fremont-Mills last week. This is the district opener for the Eagles, who are 0-2 on the season with a 40-8 loss to Murray and a 50-6 setback against Lamoni. The two teams matched up last year to a 68-20 win for Stanton/Essex. Carter Johnson has racked up 415 passing yards and six touchdowns for the Vikings. Logan Roberts is Stanton/Essex’s top rusher (135 yards, 2 touchdowns), top receiver (181 yards, 3 touchdowns) and top tackler (19 tackles). Cale Eklund is the East Union quarterback. He has thrown for 119 yards and nine completions with seven of those going to Joshua Lopez. Emmet Long leads the Eagle backs with 161 yards and both Eagle touchdowns this season. Bryson Raney leads the defense with 21.5 tackles, 7.5 for loss.

Info to know: The Sidney Cowboys are at home for the first time this season with Earlham coming to town for a Class A District 7 game. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. An updated scoreboard will be available at the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page during the game. Sidney comes in 1-1 overall and 0-1 in the district after a loss to Southwest Valley last week. The Cowboys could be without multiple starters, including quarterback Matthew Benedict, who left last week’s game with an injury. He has 211 yards passing this season. If he can’t go, Chace Wallace is expected to take over the at the quarterback position. Cole Stenzel is Sidney’s top receiver this year with five catches for 71 yards. Jeramiah Ballan is Sidney’s top back with 93 yards rushing and three scores. Stenzel also leads the team defensively with 19.5 tackles. The Cardinals are also 1-1 on the season, but are 1-0 in the district after a 40-7 win over AHSTW last week. The Cardinals have attempted all of five passes this year with Darrell Matchem completing two for 21 yards. Max Vandever is the workhorse in the backfield with 303 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Matchem is second on the team with 115 rushing yards. Nic Swalla is Earlham’s top tackler so far this season with 13.5 tackles, just ahead of Sam Goodrich’s 11.5. These teams haven’t played each other in recent years.