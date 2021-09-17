Fall Sports Preview: Friday, Sept. 17

Friday Preview
Football: Red Oak at Shenandoah
Info to know: The Shenandoah Mustangs open Class 2A District 8 play with a home date against the Red Oak Tigers. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game on the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. Both the Mustangs and Tigers come in with 1-2 records with Shenandoah coming off a 37-13 loss to Atlantic last Friday and Red Oak coming off a 6-0 loss to Nodaway Valley. Shenandoah quarterback Nolan Mount enters the game with 742 passing yards, second best total in Class 2A. Mount also has a pair of receivers in the top 10 in receiving yards in 2A in Blake Herold and Brody Cullin. Owen Laughlin is Shenandoah’s top tackler so far this season with 18 total tackles. Riley Fouts is Red Oak’s leading rusher with 320 yards and two touchdowns this season. Red Oak quarterbacks Max DeVries and Chase Roeder have combined to complete 15 passes for 164 yards in three games without a touchdown and with five interceptions. Dawson Bond is the team’s top target so far with four catches for 85 yards. Bond also leads the defense with 16.5 tackles. Austin Johnson is just one behind him.
Football: Clarinda at Clarke
Info to know: The Clarinda Cardinals open Class 2A District 8 play against the district’s only unbeaten team in the Clarke Indians. Clarinda comes in 0-3 after an overtime loss to Treynor last week. Clarke is 3-0 and rolled Perry 54-0 last week. The Indians have won their three games by a combined score of 132-25. Clarinda quarterback Wyatt Schmitt has 244 passing yards, 71 rushing yards and three total touchdowns this season. Tadyn Brown’s rushing yards and Isaac Jones’ receiving yards are both at 176 with Jones hauling in two scoring passes and Brown rushing for one touchdown. Jase Wilmes is Clarinda’s leading tackler at 19.5 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss. Dale Showers leads Clarke’s running game with 241 yards on just 25 carries, a 9.6 yard per carry average, with four touchdowns. KJ Fry adds another 187 yards and five scores on the ground. Quarterback Jack Cooley has 339 yards passing and three scores with Kamis Bulis bringing eight catches for 212 yards – a 26.5 yard per catch average – with two scores. Mason Fry leads the Indian defense with 14 tackles.
Football: Stanton/Essex at Griswold
Info to know: Stanton/Essex is on the road again to face a Griswold team that has struggled so far this season. The Vikings are 2-1 overall and 1-1 in Class 8-Player District 9 while the Tigers are 0-3 overall and 0-2 in the district. Griswold has lost its three games – to East Mills, Bedford and Exira-EHK - by a combined score of 182-20. Carter Johnson has an impressive season going so far at quarterback for the Vikings. He has 545 passing yards and nine touchdowns and another 84 yards on the ground and a score. He’s also second on the team with 17 tackles. He has returned two punts for touchdowns and has intercepted three passes. Logan Roberts leads the Vikings on the ground with 225 yards and four scores while also leading the team in tackles. Levi Martin has taken two interceptions back for touchdowns. Kamron Brownlee is Griswold’s quarterback and has thrown for 387 yards and three touchdowns in three games. Nick Jennum is his favorite target with 10 receptions for 201 yards and a score. Alex Hartman leads the backs with 102 yards rushing. Jennum also paces the defense with 22 tackles. He also is Griswold’s main kick returner and does most of the punting for the Tigers. He’s just a freshman.
Football: Sidney at Riverside
Info to know: After losing big to Earlham last week, the Sidney Cowboys run into another one of the contenders for the Class A District 7 title as they travel to Riverside tonight. The Bulldogs are 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the district with wins over Mount Ayr and St. Albert. They also boast a win over Red Oak this season. Sidney beat Wayne to open the year, but has since suffered shutout losses in district play to Earlham and Southwest Valley. Matthew Benedict leads the Cowboy passing attack but missed last week’s game due to injury, one of five starters who weren’t on the field by the end of the game. Jeramiah Ballan has three rushing touchdowns while Cole Stenzel leads the team in receiving yards and tackles. Austin Kremkoski is the district’s top passer and has the seventh most passing yards in Class A with 591. He’s thrown for seven touchdowns. Jace Rose leads the receivers with 13 catches for 151 yards and a score. Three other Bulldogs have at least 100 receiving yards. Kremkoski is also an option running the ball with 343 rushing yards and four scores. Rhett Bentley is the featured back. He’s second in Class A with 525 rushing yards and has added in six touchdowns. Brody Zimmerman has had a nice season defensively for the Bulldogs with 21.5 tackles and four tackles for loss.