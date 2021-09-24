Fall Sports Preview: Friday, Sept. 24

Friday Preview
Football: Greene County at Clarinda
Info to know: The Clarinda Cardinals are home for the second time this season, this time against Greene County, the team that ended Clarinda’s season last year. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard on the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page during the game. Clarinda is 1-3 on the season and 1-0 in Class 2A District 8 after beating Clarke last week. The Rams are 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the district after an easy win over Des Moines Christian last week. Tadyn Brown had a big night on the ground for the Cardinals last week and is over 400 yards rushing with five touchdowns for the season. Clarinda quarterback Wyatt Schmitt has 28 completions for 342 yards and three touchdowns this season with Isaac Jones making 20 of those catches for 268 yards and all three scores. Jase Wilmes comes in as Clarinda’s leading tackler at 22.5 tackles. His 6.5 tackles for loss are just behind Logan Green’s 7.5 for the team lead. Bryce Stalder is back as Greene County’s quarterback. He has 395 yards passing, 251 yards rushing and nine total touchdowns. Nathan Black is one yard behind Stalder for the top rushing spot on the team. Jackson Morton leads the team with nine receptions while Max Riley’s 126 yards receiving lead the Rams. Morton and Gavin Scheuermann have 20 tackles each for the top spot with Michael Rumley’s 8.5 tackles for loss leading the way. Richard Daugherty has three interceptions for the Rams.
Football: Shenandoah at Clarke
Info to know: Shenandoah looks to bounce back with a road matchup against Clarke. The Mustangs come in 1-3 overall and 0-1 in Class 2A District 8 after a loss to Red Oak last Friday. The Indians are 3-1 overall, but lost their district opener to Clarinda by 33 last week. The Mustangs will be without Nolan Mount at quarterback as he serves his one-game suspension after being ejected last week. Hunter Dukes came on in relief of Mount last week at quarterback. Morgan Cotten is Shenandoah’s leading rusher at 186 yards and three touchdowns. Blake Herold leads the receiving group with 25 catches for 343 yards. Herold also leads the defense with 24.5 tackles while Clayton Holben’s 7.5 tackles for loss are most on the team. Jack Cooley quarterbacks the Indians with 412 passing yards and three scores. His favorite target is Kamis Bulis, who has nine catches for 219 yards and two touchdowns. Dale Showers and KJ Fry will both see the ball out of the backfield with a combined 459 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. Look out for Mason Fry on the Clarke defense with his 25 tackles.
Football: Lenox at Stanton/Essex
Info to know: The Stanton/Essex Vikings can vault themselves back into the district championship discussion as unbeaten Lenox comes in for Stanton/Essex’s final home game in Stanton this season. The Vikings are 3-1 overall and 2-1 in Class 8-Player District 9 after an easy win over Griswold last week. Lenox is 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the district. The Tigers’ closest win so far was a 54-12 triumph over Bedford two weeks ago. They beat East Union 75-21 last week. Carter Johnson and Logan Roberts have been Stanton/Essex’s leaders this season. Johnson has 616 yards passing, 213 yards rushing and 13 total touchdowns. Roberts has 378 yards rushing, 193 yards receiving and 11 total touchdowns. Jack Roberts leads the receivers with 12 catches for 323 yards and five scores. Logan Roberts’ 37 tackles are tied for 10th most in all of Class 8-Player coming in to play. Levi Martin has two interception returns for touchdowns on the season. The Vikings have to deal with Lenox’s Isaac Grundman, Class 8-Player’s third leading rusher at 760 yards and 14 touchdowns. He has carried the ball just 40 times this season, for a 19 yard per carry average. Keigan Kitzman adds another 297 yards and four scores on the ground. Gabe Funk is the Lenox quarterback and is 8-16 for 234 yards and four scores on the year. Kitzman leads the defense with 16.5 tackles while Conner Fitzgerald has accumulated eight tackles for loss.
Football: Mount Ayr at Sidney
Info to know: The Sidney Cowboys are back home to dual with Mount Ayr in a Class A District 7 contest. The Cowboys come in 1-3 overall and 0-3 in the district and haven’t scored a point since the season opening win over Wayne. The Cowboy defense kept them in the game last week in a loss to Riverside. The Raiders enter play 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the district after beating AHSTW 25-6 last week. Jeramiah Ballan continues to lead the Cowboy rushing attack despite not carrying the ball much since the first game. He has 96 rushing yards with Cole Stenzel just behind at 94. Matthew Benedict has 211 yards passing, but hasn’t played since Week 2 because of injury. Stenzel also leads the defense with 39 tackles, five for loss. His 39 tackles are third most in Class A. Mount Ayr has a trio of backs who have put up good rushing numbers, led by Adler Shay’s 351 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Jaixen Frost has 277 yards and three scores and Austin Cole has another 263 yards and four touchdowns. Frost adds 420 passing yards with another four scores with Jaydon Knight as his favorite target. Knight has 15 receptions for 219 yards and three touchdowns. Frost also leads the defense with 23.5 tackles. Knight is just behind with 22.5 with 8.5 coming for loss.