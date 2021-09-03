Fall Sports Preview: Friday, Sept. 3

Friday Preview
Football: Underwood at Clarinda
Info to know: The Clarinda Cardinals are home for the second week in a row to battle Underwood in a non-district contest. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game on the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The Cardinals come in 0-1 after an 18-6 loss to Creston last Friday while Underwood - a Class 1A school – beat Tri-Center 50-14 last week. Both teams rushed for more than 200 yards in their first game last week, but Underwood also threw for more than 250 while Clarinda passed for just 20. Eagle quarterback Alex Ravlin accounted for five touchdowns with 257 yards passing and 56 rushing. Collin Brandt was his top target in the passing game with eight receptions for 114 yards. Joey Anderson carried the ball for 131 yards and had three total touchdowns. Scott Pearson is Underwood’s top tackler with seven tackles, one for loss.
Football: Shenandoah at Nodaway Valley
Info to know: The Shenandoah Mustangs travel for the first time this season for their second non-district game. This one comes against a Class 1A Nodaway Valley team. The Mustangs lost 44-29 to Missouri Valley last week while the Wolverines downed Mount Ayr 20-16. Nodaway Valley won that game with just over 100 yards of offense. Quarterback Nathan Russell threw for 120 yards and two touchdowns with Boston Devault catching five passes for 70 yards and a score. Caelen Devault also caught five passes and had the other receiving touchdown. He also returned a kick for a touchdown and his 13.5 tackles matched Avery Phillippi for most on the team.
Football: Fremont-Mills at Stanton/Essex
Info to know: The Stanton/Essex Vikings have a massive opportunity in front of them as they open Class 8-Man District 9 play at home against Fremont-Mills. The Knights have owned Class 8-Man in this part of the state for years, but lost to CAM 48-6 last Friday and had just 151 yards of offense. CAM is expected to be quite good this season. Stanton/Essex comes in 1-0 after a 54-14 win over Martensdale-St. Marys last week and looks to stake their claim to one of the district favorites tonigh. Fremont-Mills quarterback Jake Malcom rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown and threw for 31 yards last week. Braxton Blackburn and Paxten VanHouten led the Knight defense with six tackles each.
Football: Sidney at Southwest Valley
Info to know: Sidney opens play in Class A District 7 with a trip to Corning to take on the Timberwolves of Southwest Valley. Sidney comes in 1-0 after a 46-6 win over Wayne last week while Southwest Valley is 0-1 after losing 28-0 to Central Decatur. The Timberwolves rushed for 193 yards last week, led by 85 on 17 carries from quarterback Brendan Knapp. Knapp struggled in the passing game, though, going 3-7 for 15 yards and three interceptions. Blake Thomas led the Southwest Valley defense with 5.5 tackles.