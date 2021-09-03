Fall Sports Preview: Friday, Sept. 3

Info to know: The Clarinda Cardinals are home for the second week in a row to battle Underwood in a non-district contest. This game is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the game on the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The Cardinals come in 0-1 after an 18-6 loss to Creston last Friday while Underwood - a Class 1A school – beat Tri-Center 50-14 last week. Both teams rushed for more than 200 yards in their first game last week, but Underwood also threw for more than 250 while Clarinda passed for just 20. Eagle quarterback Alex Ravlin accounted for five touchdowns with 257 yards passing and 56 rushing. Collin Brandt was his top target in the passing game with eight receptions for 114 yards. Joey Anderson carried the ball for 131 yards and had three total touchdowns. Scott Pearson is Underwood’s top tackler with seven tackles, one for loss.