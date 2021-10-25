Fall Sports Preview: Monday, Oct. 25

Info to know: This is a regional semifinal match in the Class 1A Region 2 Tournament. The winner of this match advances to Wednesday evening’s regional final against the winner of tonight’s Tri-Center/Riverside match in a match scheduled to be played at Lewis Central. This match is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the match on the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The Cowgirls are 23-15 and advanced to the semifinals with 3-0 wins over Lenox and Stanton. The Saintes are 18-12 and ranked eighth in the state by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. They had a first round bye and then beat Fremont-Mills 3-0. Kaden Payne leads the Sidney offense with 284 kills while Avery Dowling has accumulated 736 assists this season. Emily Hutt is up to 307 digs on the year while Payne has a team best 43 blocks. Lauren Williams leads the St. Albert attack with 236 kills while Allison Narmi adds 176. Both hit better than .300. Maddy Horvath (339 assists) and Ella Klusman (245 assists) share setting duties. Landry Miller leads St. Albert’s back row with 300 digs while Williams adds 219. Williams has 73 blocks with Narmi adding 59. The teams last met in a 3-0 St. Albert win in the first round of last season’s regional tournament.