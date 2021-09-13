Fall Sports Preview: Monday, Sept. 13

Info to know: The Clarinda and Shenandoah cross country teams make the short trip to Red Oak to continue their season in a meet that looks to have about 10 teams. The Clarinda teams are coming off team titles at their home meet last week with Mayson Hartley and Kyle Wagoner leading the way. Both have had a lot of help up top so far this season and that will be key going forward for the Cardinals’ success. The Shenandoah boys are coming off their best meet of the season while the Shenandoah girls want to have five finish the race to field a team score and continue to show improvement. Christene Johnson and Alex Razee are coming off leading their teams for the first time in Clarinda last week.