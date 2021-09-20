Fall Sports Preview: Monday, Sept. 20

Info to know: The Essex Trojanettes continue a busy stretch of the season with a trip to Council Bluffs to battle former conference foe Heartland Christian. The Trojanettes come in with a 1-13 record on the season after winning four sets and one match at the West Harrison Tournament Saturday. Olivia Baker owns the team lead in kills with 44 while Brooke Burns has set up 118 assists on the season. Baker’s 46 blocks are also most on the team while Desi Glasgo holds the team lead in digs with 46 and aces with 23. The Eagles come in with a 2-7 record after losing to Whiting Thursday. Mady Jundt is the top offensive option for Heartland Christian at 35 kills while Kayci Brennan and Kelsi Fichter split setting duties. Jundt also leads the defense with 18 digs. Grace Heffernan has served 13 aces.