Fall Sports Preview: Monday, Sept. 27

Info to know: These are first round matches at the Corner Conference Tournament. These matches are being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard on the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page during the matches. The Cowgirls, Trojanettes and Tigers match up in pool play action to make up half of the first round of the conference tournament. The top two teams in each pool advance to Tuesday’s semifinals in Sidney. East Mills, Stanton and Fremont-Mills are in tonight’s other pool. The Cowgirls are 14-13 on the season and the number one seed in the tournament. They are coming off a 2-1 Saturday in Bedford. The Tigers are 11-11 and the number four seed and are coming off a 3-0 win over Essex Tuesday. The loss to Griswold was also Essex’s most recent match with the Trojanettes the number six seed coming in with a 2-14 mark on the year. The Sidney/Essex match will be the first match of the day beginning at 5:30 with all matches being two out of three.