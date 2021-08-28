Fall Sports Preview: Saturday, Aug. 28

Info to know: The cross country season starts this morning with three of the four coverage area teams making the trip to Glenwood Lake Park to run in Glenwood’s annual meet. The start times have been moved up to 10 a.m. for the girls and 10:25 for the boys. The middle school and junior varsity girls races will start before that and the junior varsity boys race after the varsity races. The start times are set with each race possibly beginning before everyone has finished in the race before it. Coverage area teams are joined in the field by Atlantic, Creston, East Mills, Glenwood, Harlan, Heartland Christian, Lewis Central, Red Oak, Sioux City North, St. Albert, Thomas Jefferson and Tri-Center as well as boys teams from Abraham Lincoln and ADM.

Info to know: The Sidney Cowgirls continue their tough stretch to start the season with a trip to Harlan for a guaranteed five matches and possibly a sixth. The Harlan Tournament has 11 teams, which will be split up into two pools. Each pool member will play everyone else in their pool and then 10 of the 11 teams will play an additional match against the team that finished the same place as them in the opposite pool. The Cowgirls are in Pool A and will open play against Treynor at 9 a.m. They will then play Tri-Center, Underwood, Harlan and Indianola. Glenwood, East Sac County, Logan-Magnolia, Missouri Valley and St. Albert are all in Pool B.