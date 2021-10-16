 Skip to main content
Fall Sports Preview: Saturday, Oct. 16
Fall Sports Preview: Saturday, Oct. 16

Sidney Cowboys/Cowgirls

Saturday Preview

Volleyball: Sidney at Lewis Central Tournament

Info to know: The Sidney Cowgirls wrap up the regular season with a trip to Council Bluffs and the Lewis Central Tournament. This is an eight team tournament with each team playing at least three matches. The teams are split into two pools of four teams each. Play begins with pool play at 8:30 a.m. After pool play is complete, the two pool champions will play each other in a championship match and the two pool runners-up will play each other for third place. Sidney comes in with a 20-13 record and hasn’t lost since Sept. 25. The Cowgirls are matched up with Lewis Central, Maryville (Mo.) and Treynor in Pool A. Pool B consists of Abraham Lincoln, Glenwood, Stanton and Tri-Center.

