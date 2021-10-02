Fall Sports Preview: Saturday, Oct. 2

Info to know: The Shenandoah Fillies make the trip to Council Bluffs for tournament play that begins at 8 a.m. This is an eight-team tournament with two pools of four teams each. Each team will then play an additional match against the team that finishes in the same place as them in the other pool. The Fillies are in Pool A with Thomas Jefferson, St. Albert and Missouri Valley. The other pool has ADM, Denison, Siouxland Christian and Treynor. The Fillies enter tournament play with a 9-13 record after a 3-2 loss to St. Albert Thursday.