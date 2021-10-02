 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fall Sports Preview: Saturday, Oct. 2
0 comments

Fall Sports Preview: Saturday, Oct. 2

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies

Saturday Preview

Volleyball: Shenandoah at Thomas Jefferson Tournament

Info to know: The Shenandoah Fillies make the trip to Council Bluffs for tournament play that begins at 8 a.m. This is an eight-team tournament with two pools of four teams each. Each team will then play an additional match against the team that finishes in the same place as them in the other pool. The Fillies are in Pool A with Thomas Jefferson, St. Albert and Missouri Valley. The other pool has ADM, Denison, Siouxland Christian and Treynor. The Fillies enter tournament play with a 9-13 record after a 3-2 loss to St. Albert Thursday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 4 Preview: Lowest scoring teams market

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cowgirls 2-1 at Bedford Tourney
Sports

Cowgirls 2-1 at Bedford Tourney

The Sidney Cowgirls won their two pool play matches, but then lost to a familiar foe in the semifinals of the Bedford Volleyball Tournament Sa…

Cowboy XC 4th at Nebraska City
Sports

Cowboy XC 4th at Nebraska City

Sidney senior Cole Jorgenson ran to a fifth place finish as one of seven Sidney athletes, who competed at the Nebraska City Cross Country Invi…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics