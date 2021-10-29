Fall Sports Preview: Saturday, Oct. 30

Info to know: The Clarinda girls team as well as two Clarinda boys, one Shenandoah boy and one Sidney boy travel to Kennedy Park in Fort Dodge for the state cross country meet. This meet is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for results during the meet on the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The Clarinda girls team of Ashlyn Eberly, Mayson Hartley, Raenna Henke, Amelia Hesse, Callie King and Cheyenne Sunderman take the course first in the Class 2A girls race at 10:30 a.m. The Cardinals are one of 15 teams in the field and will be on the inside to start out of box one. It’s the first time the Cardinal girls have competed at the state meet since 2006. This will be the third state meet for Eberly and Hartley while the other four will be on the course for the first time in their career. Hartley was a medalist last season.