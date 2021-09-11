Fall Sports Preview: Saturday, Sept. 11

Info to know: The Shenandoah Fillies host a six-team tournament today with play beginning at 8:30 a.m. The six teams will be split into two pools with places matched up after pool play. All six teams are guaranteed three matches with the top two teams in each pool playing four. Shenandoah is matched up in Pool A with Bedford and Fremont-Mills. Lenox, Missouri Valley and Stanton are in Pool B. The championship and third-place matches are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. The Fillies enter the tournament with a 3-5 overall record.