Fall Sports Preview: Saturday, Sept. 25

Info to know: The Clarinda Cardinals make the trip to Harlan for a meet that features just about everybody in the Hawkeye 10 Conference plus several more strong teams. This will be a good test for both Cardinal teams less than three weeks before the conference meet.

Info to know: The Sidney Cowgirls are on the court for the first time since a winless tournament last Saturday in Red Oak. The competition isn’t nearly as difficult today in Bedford as it was last week although their top competitors in the Corner Conference are both in the field as well, just ahead of next week’s conference tournament. Stanton and East Mills are both in Pool 2, away from Sidney. The Cowgirls have just Bedford and Mount Ayr in their pool in this seven-team tournament. The top two in each pool advance to the tournament portion of the day while the third and fourth place teams in each will play additional consolation matches. Stanton and East Mills are joined by Central Decatur and Lamoni in Pool 2.