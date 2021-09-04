Fall Sports Preview: Saturday, Sept. 4

Info to know: Clarinda hosts a six-team volleyball tournament today with the Fillies and Cowgirls also in the field. All three teams are coming off conference wins Thursday with the Cardinals beating Creston to improve to 2-1, the Fillies beating Denison in their season opener and the Cowgirls downing Stanton to improve to 7-5. Clarinda is in Pool A with West Central Valley and Nodaway Valley while Shenandoah and Sidney are in Pool B with Tri-Center. Pool play begins at 9 a.m. After the three matches in each pool, teams will then be seeded into a six-team bracket, with each team guaranteed two matches in the bracket.