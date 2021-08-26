Fall Sports Preview: Thursday, Aug. 26

Info to know: The Essex Trojanettes play in their second triangular of the week, hosting Southwest Valley and East Mills. The Essex/East Mills match – which is the last match of the evening – is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the match. Essex/Southwest Valley will start the evening at 5 p.m. with Essex/East Mills the nightcap. The Essex/East Mills match is also the Corner Conference match between the two teams. The Trojanettes come in 0-2 with losses to Bedford and Riverside Tuesday while this is the season opener for Southwest Valley and East Mills. Essex lost its only meeting with Southwest Valley last season and lost its only meeting with East Mills last season.