Fall Sports Preview: Thursday, Aug. 26

Thursday Preview
Volleyball: East Mills and Southwest Valley at Essex
Info to know: The Essex Trojanettes play in their second triangular of the week, hosting Southwest Valley and East Mills. The Essex/East Mills match – which is the last match of the evening – is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the match. Essex/Southwest Valley will start the evening at 5 p.m. with Essex/East Mills the nightcap. The Essex/East Mills match is also the Corner Conference match between the two teams. The Trojanettes come in 0-2 with losses to Bedford and Riverside Tuesday while this is the season opener for Southwest Valley and East Mills. Essex lost its only meeting with Southwest Valley last season and lost its only meeting with East Mills last season.
Volleyball: Sidney, MVAOCOU, Thomas Jefferson and Tri-Center at Glenwood
Info to know: The Cowgirls have a busy night ahead of them with matches against all four of these schools as they start their season tonight. Sidney’s first match is scheduled for 4:30. Each of the other schools on Sidney’s schedule tonight are starting their season as well. The Cowgirls were 15-16 last season, Glenwood was 32-3 and is state-ranked in Class 4A, Tri-Center was 15-15, MVAOCOU was 1-22 and Thomas Jefferson 5-16. Sidney won its only meeting with Thomas Jefferson last season. The Cowgirls lost both of their meetings with Glenwood and lost both of their meetings with Tri-Center last year. Sidney did not play MVAOCOU.