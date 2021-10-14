Fall Sports Preview: Thursday, Oct. 14

Info to know: The Shenandoah Fillies look to find some confidence in their final regular season matches of the season. Shenandoah was close to .500 most of the year, but has struggled the last couple weeks and the record has fallen to 11-18. Southwest Valley comes in 15-12 and Thomas Jefferson 2-26. The Fillies are coming off 3-0 losses to Red Oak and Atlantic Tuesday, completing the Hawkeye 10 Conference season at 1-9. They play again Monday to open the regional tournament. The Timberwolves are coming off a 3-2 loss to Mount Ayr and a 3-0 loss to Nodaway Valley Tuesday in the finals of the Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament. Charlee Larsen leads the Timberwolf offense with 141 kills while Samantha Larsen has 116. Ryanne Mullen is up to 467 assists on the season. Maggie Haer leads the back row with 227 digs while Samantha Larsen and Tierney Dalton both have 40 blocks. Haer has 46 aces. The Yellow Jackets boast just two wins this season, but none since Aug. 28. They did take a set from LeMars in a 3-1 loss Tuesday in their last match. Jazlynn Sanders leads the offense with 97 kills while Faith Christensen does the setting with 253 assists. Braelynn Keesee is the back row leader with 244 digs and Samara Alcarez boasts 37 blocks to lead the team.