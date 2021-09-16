Fall Sports Preview: Thursday, Sept. 16

Cross Country: Clarinda at Panorama

Info to know: The Clarinda cross country teams make the trip to Panorama, which looks like a big meet with lots of teams. This should be a good test for Clarinda teams that have both won their last two meets in that they will match up with some strong competition and be pressed while running in a large field. Mayson Hartley has led Clarinda throughout the season with Raenna Henke and Ashlyn Eberly trying to stay as close as they can. Kyle Wagoner has been Clarinda’s top athlete the last few meets with Treyton Schaapherder not far behind. The Cardinals will need to continue to get a strong top five on both teams to compete at this meet.

Cross Country: Essex and Sidney at Southwest Valley

Info to know: The Essex and Sidney cross country teams make the trip to Corning, which is likely where both will end up for their state qualifying meet next month. Sidney’s Cole Jorgenson has had a strong season so far and looks to continue that today. Sidney should have a few girls in the lineup again with volleyball not playing tonight. Essex’s Tony Racine and Tori Sample have been strong this year and look to show continued improvement in their first meet in more than a week.

Volleyball: Essex at North Nodaway

Info to know: The Essex Trojanettes are on the floor for their third road match of the week. This one takes them into Missouri to battle North Nodaway. The Trojanettes are 0-8 with losses to Diagonal and Fremont-Mills, both 3-0, already this week. North Nodaway is also winless this season at 0-6 with losses to Rock Port and Bedford already happening this week. Those also were both 3-0 defeats. Both the Trojanettes and Mustangs have won a total of one set this season.