Fall Sports Preview: Thursday, Sept. 23
Fall Sports Preview: Thursday, Sept. 23

Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies

Thursday Preview

Volleyball: Shenandoah at Lewis Central

Info to know: The Shenandoah Fillies have their second Hawkeye 10 Conference road match as they travel to Lewis Central. The Fillies come in 9-10 overall and 1-3 in the conference after losing 3-0 at Clarinda Tuesday. The Titans are just 4-9 on the year, but they are 2-2 in the conference after beating Harlan 3-0 Tuesday. Maddie Bergman and Anna Strohmeier are the leading hitters for Lewis Central with 73 and 69 kills respectively. Karly Brown and Brooke Larsen are the Titan setters. Look for Addison Holt on the back line and Elise Thramer and Bergman at the net defensively for Lewis Central.

Volleyball: Clarinda at Mount Ayr

Info to know: Clarinda steps out of conference tonight in a match with Mount Ayr. The Cardinals come in 9-9 on the season after beating Shenandoah 3-0 Tuesday. Mount Ayr hasn’t played a lot of matches this season and enters play tonight at 7-3 after winning one of three matches at its home tournament Saturday. Adalyn Reynolds is the top hitter for the Raiderettes with 66 kills while Hayden Ruggles and Kaylie Shields split the setting. Maddie Stewart and Reynolds have nearly identical digs numbers to lead the team. After tonight, Clarinda doesn’t play again for almost two weeks.

Cross Country: Essex and Sidney at Nebraska City

Info to know: The Essex and Sidney cross country teams make the trip across the Missouri River into Nebraska City for the Pioneers’ home meet. This looks like a small meet and a good chance for the top coverage area runners to compete at a high level and bring home a strong place.

