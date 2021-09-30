Fall Sports Preview: Thursday, Sept. 30

Thursday Preview
Cross Country: Clarinda, Essex and Sidney at Shenandoah Meet
Info to know: Shenandoah hosts its annual cross country meet with 25 high school teams scheduled to be in the field, including all four of our coverage area teams. This meet is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for result highlights during the meet on the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. There have been schedule changes with more rain forecasted for later today. The meet will now begin with the varsity girls race at 4 p.m., followed by the varsity boys at 4:30. The junior varsity races will follow, and then the middle school. This is a good opportunity for all of our area athletes to see how they stack up against several other teams throughout the region. Clarinda and Shenandoah are joined in the field by Hawkeye 10 Conference foes Glenwood, Lewis Central, Red Oak and St. Albert. The entire Corner Conference is in the field with East Mills, Fremont-Mills, Griswold and Stanton joining Essex and Sidney. Other schools in the field are Abraham Lincoln, AHSTW, Bedford, Iowa School for the Deaf, Riverside, Southwest Valley, Thomas Jefferson, Treynor and Underwood. East Atchison, Maryville, Nodaway Valley and North Nodaway all make the trip from Missouri. The top four teams and top 25 runners in both varsity races receive individual medals.
Volleyball: St. Albert at Shenandoah
Info to know: The busy day in Shenandoah continues with home volleyball as St. Albert makes the trip. The Fillies come in 9-12 overall and 1-5 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference after a 3-0 loss to Kuemper Tuesday. St. Albert is 10-9 on the season and 3-1 in the conference. The Saintes haven’t played since beating Atlantic 3-1 last Thursday. Lauren Williams leads the St. Albert offense with 125 kills and a .368 hitting percentage. Maddy Horvath and Ella Klusman split setting duties for the Saintes. The back line is led by Landry Miller’s 159 digs with Williams also in triple digits at 120. Williams leads the team with 44 blocks with Allison Narmi just behind at 43.
Volleyball: Stanton vs. Sidney (at East Mills)
Info to know: The Sidney Cowgirls look to claim the Corner Conference Tournament championship after missing out on it last season. This match is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the match on the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The Cowgirls are the top seed in the tournament and advanced to the final with a 3-0 win over East Mills Tuesday. The Cowgirls are 17-13 and beat Stanton 3-2 Sept. 2 in the regular season match between the teams. Stanton is the number three seed and advanced to the final with a 3-0 win over Griswold in Tuesday’s semifinal. The Viqueens come in 16-4 and beat Sidney 2-1 in a semifinal at the Bedford Tournament Saturday. Jenna Stephens leads Stanton’s attack with 164 kills with Marleigh Johnson also a top option with 135 winners. Elly McDonald and Kyla Hart share setting responsibilities for the Viqueens. Johnson leads the back line with 189 digs while Stephens’ 43 blocks are most on the team. This match takes place about 25 minutes after the conclusion of the consolation final between Griswold and East Mills concludes. The consolation final is scheduled to begin at 5:30.