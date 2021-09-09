Fall Sports Preview: Thursday, Sept. 9

Info to know: The Sidney Cowgirls hit the road and cross state lines with a trip to Falls City Sacred Heart (Neb.) for what’s already their 19th match of the season. The Cowgirls are 11-7 after a 3-2 weekend at the Clarinda Tournament and a 3-0 win over Essex Tuesday. The Irish are 7-0 and have dropped just one set so far this season. They won all four of their matches over the weekend at the Weeping Water Tournament and beat Diller-Odell 3-0 Tuesday. Sacred Heart is the Omaha World-Herald’s top-ranked team in Nebraska Class D2.