Fall Sports Preview: Tuesday, Aug. 31

Tuesday Preview

Cross Country: Clarinda and Essex at Shenandoah Meet

Info to know: Shenandoah takes its second attempt at hosting its early bird cross country meet after last Tuesday’s try was called off due to heat. This meet is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Check out the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page for result highlights during the meet. Shenandoah, Clarinda and Essex are three of the seven teams in the field. Red Oak, Harlan, East Mills and Treynor are also scheduled to compete. There is just a girls race and a boys race with unlimited entries for each team in both. The girls race begins at 5.

Cross Country: Sidney at Plattsmouth Meet

Info to know: Sidney is one of several teams that were originally scheduled to be in Shenandoah that won’t be. That’s because the Cowboys and Cowgirls are going to Plattsmouth for what looks to be a 12-team meet. This is the season opener for the Sidney teams as they look to score well in a field made up of primarily of Nebraska schools.

Volleyball: Sidney at Johnson-Brock

Info to know: The Cowgirls are back on the floor for their 11th match of the season as they make the trip into Nebraska to meet Johnson-Brock. This match was originally scheduled to be held in Sidney but was moved to Johnson because of construction at Sidney High School. The Cowgirls come in 5-5 on the season after splitting six matches at the Harlan Tournament Saturday. The Eagles come in at 1-1 on the season after splitting two matches at their season opening triangular in Falls City Thursday.