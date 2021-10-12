Fall Sports Preview: Tuesday, Oct. 12

Tuesday Preview
Volleyball: Atlantic and Red Oak at Shenandoah
Info to know: The Shenandoah Fillies play their final home matches of the season in a Hawkeye 10 Conference triangular tonight. The Fillies come in 11-16 overall and 1-7 in the conference. Atlantic is 16-18 overall and 4-4 in conference play while Red Oak is 20-9 on the season and 7-1 in the conference. The Fillies haven’t played since a 3-0 loss to Creston last Tuesday. Ashlynn Hodges leads the Shenandoah attackers with 150 kills while Peyton Athen has a team best 238 assists. Macey Finlay’s fourth dig of the evening will give her 200 for the season, most on the team. Lynnae Green leads the front row defense with 39 blocks. Atlantic is coming off a 3-0 loss to Winterset Thursday. The Trojans are led offensively by Abby Smith’s 191 kills. Jada Jensen has 306 assists, just 12 more than teammate Lexi Noelck. Ava Rush leads the Trojan defense with 355 digs while Chloe Mullenix has registered 52 blocks. Red Oak is coming off a 3-0 win over St. Albert Thursday. The Tigers haven’t lost since their own tournament Sept. 18. Lexi Johnson leads the Tiger attack with 279 kills while Merced Ramirez has accumulated 339 assists. Defensively, Ashlyn Blackman’s 262 digs and Liz Carbaugh’s 62 blocks lead the team. The Shenandoah/Atlantic match begins the triangular at 4:30.
Volleyball: East Mills at Clarinda
Info to know: The Clarinda Cardinals play their regular season home finale stepping out of conference to take on the Wolverines. Clarinda comes in 13-13 while East Mills is 19-13 on the season. The Cardinals are coming off a 2-3 Saturday at the Indianola Tournament. Taylor Cole leads the Clarinda attack with 148 kills, six ahead of Paige Millikan for the team lead. Emmy Allbaugh is up to 442 assists. Defensively, Presley Jobe leads the Cardinals with 248 digs and Paige Millikan with 22 blocks. East Mills is coming off a 3-0 win over Mount Ayr Thursday. Emily Williams leads the Wolverine attack with 207 kills and she has only played in just over half of the team’s matches. Miah Urban has 599 assists. Mia Goodman leads a balanced back row with 243 digs. Jaimee Davis has a team best 44 blocks.
Volleyball: Essex at Stanton
Info to know: The Essex Trojanettes travel to Stanton to wrap up the regular season. Essex comes in 4-17 overall and 0-4 in the Corner Conference while Stanton is 19-7 on the season and 3-1 in conference play. Essex is coming off a 2-1 Saturday at the Wayne Tournament. Oliva Baker leads the Trojanette offense with 77 kills while Brooke Burns has contributed 199 assists on the season. Tori Burns leads the back row with 69 digs while Baker’s 56 blocks is most on the team. Stanton hasn’t played since last Tuesday, a 3-2 win over East Mills. Jenna Stephens leads the Viqueen attack with 228 kills while Elly McDonald’s 239 assists are most on the team. Defensive leaders are Marleigh Johnson with 261 digs and Stephens with 62 blocks.
Volleyball: Griswold at Sidney
Info to know: The Sidney Cowgirls can wrap up an outright Corner Conference championship with a home win over Griswold tonight. Sidney comes in 19-13 overall and 4-0 in the conference while Griswold is 15-16 on the season and 2-2 in conference play. The Cowgirls haven’t played since beating Fremont-Mills 3-0 last Tuesday. Kaden Payne’s 239 kills are most on the team while Avery Dowling is up to 613 assists. Defensive leaders for Sidney are Emily Hutt with 243 digs and Payne with 35 blocks. This is the regular season finale for Griswold. The Tigers were 2-2 at the CAM Tournament Saturday. Brenna Rossell is Griswold’s leading attacker with 197 kills while Lydia Greiman has accumulated 324 assists. Anna Kelley is Griswold’s top back row player with 358 digs while Emma Mundorf’s 31 blocks are most on the team.