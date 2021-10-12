Fall Sports Preview: Tuesday, Oct. 12

Info to know: The Shenandoah Fillies play their final home matches of the season in a Hawkeye 10 Conference triangular tonight. The Fillies come in 11-16 overall and 1-7 in the conference. Atlantic is 16-18 overall and 4-4 in conference play while Red Oak is 20-9 on the season and 7-1 in the conference. The Fillies haven’t played since a 3-0 loss to Creston last Tuesday. Ashlynn Hodges leads the Shenandoah attackers with 150 kills while Peyton Athen has a team best 238 assists. Macey Finlay’s fourth dig of the evening will give her 200 for the season, most on the team. Lynnae Green leads the front row defense with 39 blocks. Atlantic is coming off a 3-0 loss to Winterset Thursday. The Trojans are led offensively by Abby Smith’s 191 kills. Jada Jensen has 306 assists, just 12 more than teammate Lexi Noelck. Ava Rush leads the Trojan defense with 355 digs while Chloe Mullenix has registered 52 blocks. Red Oak is coming off a 3-0 win over St. Albert Thursday. The Tigers haven’t lost since their own tournament Sept. 18. Lexi Johnson leads the Tiger attack with 279 kills while Merced Ramirez has accumulated 339 assists. Defensively, Ashlyn Blackman’s 262 digs and Liz Carbaugh’s 62 blocks lead the team. The Shenandoah/Atlantic match begins the triangular at 4:30.