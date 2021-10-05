Fall Sports Preview: Tuesday, Oct. 5

Info to know: The Shenandoah Fillies are home again for a Hawkeye 10 Conference match against Creston. This match is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the match on the Page County Newspapers Facebook page. The Fillies come in 11-15 on the season and 1-6 in the conference and are coming off a 2-2 showing at the Thomas Jefferson Tournament Saturday. Ashlynn Hodges currently leads the Fillies with 147 kills while Peyton Athen’s 229 assists pace the squad. Defensive leaders are Macey Finlay in digs with 182 and Lynnae Green in blocks with 35. Athen has served 28 aces for a team that is 92% from the service line. The Panthers are 5-12 on the season and like the Fillies are 1-6 in the conference. They last played Thursday in a 3-0 win over Mount Ayr. Doryn Paup leads the Panther offense with 96 kills with Halle Evans’ 178 assists leading the team. Jacy Kralik is Creston’s top back row player with 152 digs while Paup is tough to get around at the net with 45 blocks. Creston is 89% from the service line.

Info to know: The Clarinda Cardinals play for the first time in 12 days as they make the trip to Red Oak for a conference match. The Cardinals enter play at 10-9 overall and 3-4 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference with their last match being a 3-0 win over Mount Ayr Sept. 23. Taylor Cole is Clarinda’s top hitter this season with 124 kills and Emmy Allbaugh has accumulated 358 assists. Defensive leaders are Presley Jobe with 191 digs and Paige Millikan with 18 blocks. Allbaugh also leads the team in aces with 27. The Cardinals are 89% from the service line. Red Oak is 18-9 on the season and has won eight consecutive matches, including all five at the Tri-Center Tournament Saturday. The Tigers are also 5-1 in the conference. Lexi Johnson leads the Tigers with 248 kills and a .333 hitting efficiency with Merced Ramirez setting up 301 assists. Ashlyn Blackman’s 224 digs are most on the team with Johnson not far behind with 206. Liz Carbaugh leads at the net with 59 blocks. The Tigers are 93% from the service line with Tory Carrick’s 31 aces most on the team.