Fall Sports Preview: Tuesday, Sept. 14

Info to know: The Clarinda Cardinals hit the road for their second Hawkeye 10 Conference triangular in the last seven days. This one takes them to Atlantic where they match up with the Trojans as well as Glenwood. Clarinda comes in 7-3 overall and 2-1 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference after beating Denison and losing to Kuemper last Tuesday. The Rams are 13-2 on the season after beating Red Oak 3-0 last Tuesday, a win that pushed the Rams to 2-0 in the conference. Brynlee Arnold leads an impressive trio on offense for the Rams with 89 kills. Lauren Roenfeldt does much of the setting with 171 assists on the year. Tarah Jackson is Glenwood’s top defender with 147 digs, leading a strong trio up on the back line. Coryl Matheny and Charley Hernandez are the rest of the trio in both digs and kills. Arnold leads the team with 40 blocks. Atlantic comes in with a 9-6 record on the season. These are the first two conference matches of the season for the Trojans. They haven’t played since going 1-3 at their home tournament Sept. 4. Only seven athletes have seen the floor all season for Atlantic with Abby Smith leading the way with 72 kills. Lexi Noelck and Jada Jensen share setting duties. Ava Rush leads the back line with 195 digs while Chloe Mullenix has a team-best 27 blocks.