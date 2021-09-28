Fall Sports Preview: Tuesday, Sept. 28

Info to know: The Shenandoah Fillies make the long trip to Carroll to take on the Knights of Kuemper Catholic in a Hawkeye 10 Conference match. The Fillies come in 9-11 overall and 1-4 in the conference after losing 3-0 to Lewis Central Thursday. Ashlynn Hodges enters the week as Shenandoah’s leading attacker with 111 kills with Peyton Athen up to 180 assists on the season. Defensively, Macey Finlay leads the Fillies in digs with 130 while Lynnae Green’s 25 blocks are most on the team. Kuemper enters play today with an overall mark of 18-6 and 5-2 in the conference. They haven’t played since a 3-0 win over Creston last Tuesday. The Knights have four athletes with more than 100 kills, led by Kenzie Schon’s 152. Ashlyn Badding does the setting and has 590 assists already this year. Kenya Prescott is the team’s top defender in the back row with 290 digs while Frannie Glynn’s 32 blocks lead the team.

Info to know: This is a semifinal match at the Corner Conference Volleyball Tournament. It’s an approximate 7:00 start, or about 20 minutes after the first semifinal between Stanton and Griswold is over. The winners of the two semifinals will play Thursday at East Mills for the conference tournament title while the losers will also play Thursday at East Mills for the consolation trophy. Sidney won Pool 1 Monday with a 2-0 win over Essex and a 2-0 win over Griswold improving the Cowgirls’ record to 16-13 on the season. East Mills was the Pool 2 runner-up Monday, beating Fremont-Mills 2-0 and losing 2-1 to Stanton. The Wolverines are 17-11 on the season and are led offensively by Emily Williams’ 139 kills, which comes in less than half of the team’s matches. Jaimee Davis is just behind her with 136. Miah Urban has 464 assists for the Wolverines. The back line is balanced, led by Urban’s 199 digs. There are three additional athletes with 170 or more digs. Davis leads the team at the net with 40 blocks. Sidney beat East Mills 3-2 in conference regular season play two weeks ago.