Fall Sports Preview: Tuesday, Sept. 7

Info to know: Clarinda hosts its annual cross country meet looking to continue to perform well after two strong showings so far this season. The Shenandoah and Essex teams also make the trip along with several other schools as all look to continue to build. This meet is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for result highlights on the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page during the meet. Mayson Hartley has led the Clarinda girls in their first two meets of the season as she has moved up to number two in the state individual rankings. Kyle Wagoner led the Clarinda boys in Shenandoah last week after Treyton Schaapherder was the top Cardinal in Glenwood. Mitchell Jones and Hailey Egbert have led the Shenandoah teams through two meets. Tori Sample and Tony Racine have shown well in the front of the Essex lineup.