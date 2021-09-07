Fall Sports Preview: Tuesday, Sept. 7

Tuesday Preview
Cross Country: Essex and Shenandoah at Clarinda Meet
Info to know: Clarinda hosts its annual cross country meet looking to continue to perform well after two strong showings so far this season. The Shenandoah and Essex teams also make the trip along with several other schools as all look to continue to build. This meet is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for result highlights on the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page during the meet. Mayson Hartley has led the Clarinda girls in their first two meets of the season as she has moved up to number two in the state individual rankings. Kyle Wagoner led the Clarinda boys in Shenandoah last week after Treyton Schaapherder was the top Cardinal in Glenwood. Mitchell Jones and Hailey Egbert have led the Shenandoah teams through two meets. Tori Sample and Tony Racine have shown well in the front of the Essex lineup.
Volleyball: Denison and Kuemper at Clarinda
Info to know: The Clarinda volleyball team is also at home tonight hosting a Hawkeye 10 Conference triangular with the Knights and Monarchs. Clarinda comes in 6-2 after a strong end of the week last week, beating Creston Thursday and winning four of five matches Saturday to place third at its home tournament. The Monarchs come in 2-9 overall and 0-2 in the conference after winning once in five matches at Sioux City North over the weekend. Kira Langenfeld and Hannah Slater lead the Denison offense with 33 and 31 kills respectively. Anna Wiges leads the back line with 93 digs. The Knights are 4-4 on the season and 0-2 in the conference. They had the weekend off and are coming off a four-set loss to Red Oak Thursday. The Knights are balanced offensively. Kenzie Schon leads the team with 46 kills. Frannie Glynn has 44 and Sophie Badding 43. Kenya Prescott leads the Kuemper back row with 124 digs.
Volleyball: Harlan at Shenandoah
Info to know: The Shenandoah Fillies are home for a Hawkeye 10 Conference match against Harlan. Shenandoah comes in 3-4 after winning two of six matches at the Clarinda Tournament Saturday. The Fillies are 1-0 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. Harlan is 6-4 overall and also 1-0 in the conference. The Cyclones haven’t played since a sweep of Denison last Tuesday. Zophi Hendricks leads Harlan’s offense with 67 kills while Madison Kjergaard is tops on the back row with 82 digs.
Volleyball: Essex at Sidney
Info to know: The Sidney Cowgirls open the home portion of their schedule with a Corner Conference match against Essex. Sidney comes in 10-7 overall and 1-0 in the Corner Conference after beating Stanton Thursday. The Cowgirls were 3-2 at Saturday’s Clarinda Tournament. The Trojanettes are 0-5 on the season and 0-1 in Corner Conference play. They are coming off a loss to Mount Ayr Tuesday.
Cross Country: Sidney at Treynor Meet
Info to know: The Sidney cross country teams return to the course by making the trip to Treynor for a meet that has about 15 teams in it. With Sidney volleyball also in action, the Sidney girls aren’t likely to have a full team. Cole Jorgenson gets his first chance to stack up against southwest Iowa competition.