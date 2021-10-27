Fall Sports Preview: Wednesday, Oct. 27

Info to know: This is the regional final in the Class 1A Region 2 Tournament. The winner of this match advances to the Class 1A state tournament and will play a quarterfinal match Tuesday evening at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids. This match is being covered live by Page County Newspapers. Look for an updated scoreboard during the match on the Page County Newspapers Sports Facebook page. The Cowgirls are 24-15 and advanced to the final with a 3-2 win at St. Albert Monday. The Trojans are 26-10 and advanced to the final with a 3-1 win at Riverside Monday. The teams have played four times this season with Tri-Center winning three. The most recent of those matches was back on Sept. 4, and all four were best two out of three. Kaden Payne reached 500 career kills and 300 this season in the win over St. Albert and leads the team with 302 kills. Aunika Hayes is next with 161 and Eve Brumbaugh has put away 154. Avery Dowling is up 781 assists this season. The defense is led by Emily Hutt’s 344 digs. Makenna Laumann adds 180 digs while Dowling has 171 and Brumbaugh 168. Payne has 45 blocks and Harley Spurlock 41 to lead the Cowgirls. Mikenzie Brewer leads the Tri-Center attack with 237 kills. Emile Sorenson adds 199 and Marissa Ring has put down 182 winners this year. The Trojans also have just one setter and that’s Miranda Ring who has accumulated 834 assists. Tatum Carlson leads the Trojan back line with 394 digs. Marissa Ring adds 284 while Miranda Ring is up to 210 digs on the year. Brewer’s 63 blocks is most on the team. The Trojans have five athletes with at least 38 ace serves to four for Sidney with at least 31. Tri-Center last qualified for the state tournament in 2018, when the Trojans lost to Sidney in a state quarterfinal. The Cowgirls qualified for five consecutive state tournaments from 2015-2019.