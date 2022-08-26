Fall Sports Scoreboard: Friday, Aug. 26

Friday Scoreboard
Football
Creston 28 Clarinda 12
Shenandoah 36 Missouri Valley 24
Sidney 21 Wayne 16
Stanton/Essex 20 Martensdale-St. Marys 8
The Shenandoah football team makes the trip to Missouri Valley to start the 2022 season Friday.
The Sidney Cowgirls open the 2022 season in the preseason volleyball rankings.
Two Shenandoah sophomores will get a chance to play volleyball overseas next summer.
Thursday Scoreboard
The Sidney Cowgirls started their volleyball season with three 2-0 victories at a quad, hosted by Tri-Center on Thursday, Aug. 25.
The Essex volleyball team dropped two matches by a score of 2-0 to Bedford and Riverside in the season opening matches for the Trojanettes, pl…
It’s going to be a different-looking Sidney football team this fall.
Friday Preview
The Essex Trojanettes lost a pair of matches including their Corner Conference opener on Thursday, Aug. 25, at Southwest Valley High School.
The fall sports season kicks off Tuesday, Aug. 23, with Shenandoah’s Early Bird cross country meet.