Fall Sports Scoreboard: Friday, Aug. 27

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
Friday Scoreboard
Football
Creston 18 Clarinda 6
Missouri Valley 44 Shenandoah 29
Stanton/Essex 54 Martensdale-St. Marys 14
Sidney 46 Wayne 6
The high school football season begins Friday and three of the four teams in the Page County Newspapers coverage area will open the season at home.
The varsity sports schedules for Shenandoah football, cross country and volleyball are listed below.
Thursday Scoreboard
The Sidney varsity football, volleyball and cross country schedules are below.
ESSEX – The Essex Trojanettes dropped their Corner Conference volleyball opener as part of a 0-2 evening Thursday, Aug. 26.
A Shenandoah boy has been selected as a Kid Captain for the 2021 Iowa Hawkeye football team.
Friday Preview
The Essex varsity football, volleyball and cross country schedules are listed below.
Several southwest Iowa cross country programs travel to Shenandoah Tuesday evening as the Mustang and Fillie cross country teams host their an…
The Essex Trojanettes hung tough with Riverside and Bedford but lost both matches to start the season 0-2 Tuesday, Aug. 24, in matches played …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.