Fall Sports Scoreboard: Friday, Oct. 15

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
Friday Scoreboard
Football
Clarinda 44 Red Oak 0
Shenandoah 19 Des Moines Christian 14
Stanton/Essex 44 East Mills 18
MMCRU 27 Sidney 14
ESSEX – Logan Roberts and Carter Johnson combined for all nine touchdowns in leading Stanton/Essex to a 64-34 win over Bedford Friday, Oct. 8,…
UPDATE: The Shenandoah/St. Albert game that was scheduled earlier this week is now off.
Shenandoah quarterback Nolan Mount passed for 256 yards and the Mustangs were the first Class 2A District 8 team to score on Greene County thi…
Cut your losses, Shad Khan.
MALVERN – The Sidney Cowgirls are back on top of the Corner Conference.
SHENANDOAH – The Clarinda Cardinals bounced back in a big way and claimed the Page County Super Bowl title for the fourth consecutive season w…
The Essex Trojanettes wrapped up their regular season with a 3-0 loss at Stanton Tuesday, Oct. 12.
