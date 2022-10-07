 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fall Sports Scoreboard: Friday, Oct. 7

  • 0
Sidney Cowboys/Cowgirls

Friday Scoreboard

Football

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Clarinda 58 Des Moines Christian 43

St. Albert 56 Sidney 23

Bedford 50 Stanton/Essex 6

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Essex volleyball earns road win

Essex volleyball earns road win

The Essex Trojanettes earned their third volleyball win of the season with a road sweep of Iowa School for the Deaf Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Fillies volleyball swept by Titans

Fillies volleyball swept by Titans

SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah Fillies dropped a 3-0 home decision in Hawkeye 10 Conference play Thursday, Oct. 6, but Fillies head coach Toni Co…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

College football at 49? North Dakota lineman has right stuff

Recommended for you