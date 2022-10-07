Fall Sports Scoreboard: Friday, Oct. 7

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
Friday Scoreboard
Football
Clarinda 58 Des Moines Christian 43
St. Albert 56 Sidney 23
Bedford 50 Stanton/Essex 6
The Shenandoah Fillies made the trip to Denison and earned a Hawkeye 10 Conference road sweep of the Monarchs Tuesday, Oct. 4.
Shenandoah High School has canceled the remainder of its 2022 varsity football season, Activities Director Jon Weinrich announced Tuesday.
The Essex Trojanettes earned their third volleyball win of the season with a road sweep of Iowa School for the Deaf Tuesday, Oct. 4.
Tuesday Scoreboard
On a night that Sidney volleyball honored its six seniors, the Cowgirls earned a 3-1 win over Fremont-Mills to clinch at least a share of the …
The Shenandoah Fillies won two of their five matches Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson Tournament.
SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah Fillies dropped a 3-0 home decision in Hawkeye 10 Conference play Thursday, Oct. 6, but Fillies head coach Toni Co…
The Essex Trojanettes welcomed one of the top volleyball teams in northwest Missouri to Essex Thursday, Oct. 6, and saw the East Atchison Wolv…
Monday Scoreboard
SHENANDOAH – Shenandoah sophomore Hailey Egbert earned an eighth-place medal while the Clarinda girls and boys cross country teams combined fo…