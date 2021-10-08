Fall Sports Scoreboard: Friday, Oct. 8

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
Friday Scoreboard
Football
Clarinda 27 Des Moines Christian 12
Greene County 54 Shenandoah 6
Stanton/Essex 64 Bedford 34
St. Albert 9 Sidney 8
MALVERN – The Sidney Cowgirls are back on top of the Corner Conference.
SHENANDOAH – On a night that looked like Shenandoah volleyball had a good chance to earn their second Hawkeye 10 Conference win of the season,…
Tuesday Scoreboard
Friday Preview
Saturday Scoreboard
Monday Scoreboard
SHENANDOAH – The Clarinda Cardinals bounced back in a big way and claimed the Page County Super Bowl title for the fourth consecutive season w…
SIDNEY – The Sidney Cowgirls cruised to the Pool 1 win in first round pool play Monday, Sept. 27, to open the Corner Conference Volleyball Tou…
Stanton/Essex junior Josh Martin stepped in at quarterback for the injured Carter Johnson and had a hand in all three touchdowns as the Viking…
The Shenandoah Mustangs couldn’t get their offense going and gave up 19 first quarter points in a 34-7 loss at Clarke Friday, Sept. 24.
