Fall Sports Scoreboard: Friday, Oct. 8
Fall Sports Scoreboard: Friday, Oct. 8

Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies

Friday Scoreboard

Football

Clarinda 27 Des Moines Christian 12

Greene County 54 Shenandoah 6

Stanton/Essex 64 Bedford 34

St. Albert 9 Sidney 8

