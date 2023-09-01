Bryan Clark, Sports Writer
Friday Scoreboard
Football
West Central Valley 27 Shenandoah 19
Clarinda 56 Red Oak 0
Sidney 70 East Mills 32
Exira/EHK 44 Stanton/Essex 14
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Friday Scoreboard
Football
West Central Valley 27 Shenandoah 19
Clarinda 56 Red Oak 0
Sidney 70 East Mills 32
Exira/EHK 44 Stanton/Essex 14
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Clarinda Cardinals managed just one win at a quad Monday, Aug. 28, in Lenox.
Treyton Schaapherder opened the cross country season in grand fashion Saturday, Aug. 26, in Glenwood, outdueling Glenwood’s Bryant Keller for …
CLARINDA – The Page County Super Bowl trophy is staying in Clarinda for another season after the Cardinals earned a dominant 46-7 home win ove…
A few photos taken during the Clarinda/Shenandoah football game Friday, Aug. 25, are available to look at here.
The Shenandoah Fillies opened the volleyball season with a 3-0 Hawkeye 10 Conference loss at Glenwood Tuesday, Aug. 29.