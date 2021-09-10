Fall Sports Scoreboard: Friday, Sept. 10

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
Friday Scoreboard
Football
Atlantic 37 Shenandoah 13
Treynor 20 Clarinda 13 - OT
Stanton/Essex 68 East Union 8
Earlham 51 Sidney 0
SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah Fillies opened their volleyball season with an impressive 3-1 Hawkeye 10 Conference win over Denison Thursday, Sept. 2.
After Sidney football’s first season playing 11-man football in nearly two decades ended without a win last season, this year’s Cowboys made t…
Scroll through the pictures above to see the fall 2021 Page County Newspapers Most Impressive Athletes.
Shenandoah quarterback Nolan Mount passed for 337 yards and four touchdowns and the Mustang defense shut out Nodaway Valley in the second half…
The Sidney Cowgirls won a couple close sets to start the match and that led the way to a 3-0 volleyball sweep at Johnson-Brock (Neb.) Tuesday,…
