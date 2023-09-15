Friday Scoreboard
Football
Shenandoah 53 Missouri Valley 6
Van Meter 56 Clarinda 22
Exira-EHK 62 Sidney 32
Stanton/Essex 52 East Mills 48
Friday Scoreboard
Football
Shenandoah 53 Missouri Valley 6
Van Meter 56 Clarinda 22
Exira-EHK 62 Sidney 32
Stanton/Essex 52 East Mills 48
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Suspended Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker says allegations of sexual harassment against him are completely false. He also says the in…
The Shenandoah Mustangs had a big middle two quarters in earning their first football win of the season, 45-8 at Nodaway Valley Friday, Sept. 8.
Stanton/Essex’s football game against East Mills Friday will carry added meaning for the Essex, Stanton and East Mills communities.
Sidney has moved its scheduled home football games for the next two weeks.
The Clarinda cross country teams swept the championships at the Paul Fish Cross Country Invitational, held Monday, Sept. 11, at the Red Oak Co…