Fall Sports Scoreboard: Friday, Sept. 16

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
Friday Scoreboard
Football
Clarinda 28 Clarke 7
Red Oak 47 Shenandoah 0
Stanton/Essex 54 Griswold 6
Riverside 47 Sidney 16

The Sidney Cowgirls earned possibly their most impressive win of the young season Thursday, Sept. 8, beating defending state champion Falls Ci…
Stanton/Essex gave Nolan Grebin most of the snaps at quarterback and he threw for four touchdowns in a 34-24 Viking home win over East Union F…
MALVERN – The Sidney Cowgirls took sole possession of the Corner Conference lead Tuesday, Sept. 13, rallying for a 3-2 win at East Mills.
Tuesday Scoreboard
The Shenandoah Fillies won three of their four matches at their home volleyball tournament Saturday, Sept. 10, but their one loss came in the …
Thursday Scoreboard
The Essex volleyball team earned their first Corner Conference win of the season as part of a triangular in Hamburg Monday, Sept. 12.
The Shenandoah offense couldn’t find any sustained success and Atlantic’s ground game wore down the Mustang defense in a 26-0 Trojan victory F…
Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery explains how he ended up in a video trolling Iowa football offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz.
Saturday Scoreboard