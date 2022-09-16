 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fall Sports Scoreboard: Friday, Sept. 16

  Updated
Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies

Friday Scoreboard

Football

Clarinda 28 Clarke 7

Red Oak 47 Shenandoah 0

Stanton/Essex 54 Griswold 6

Riverside 47 Sidney 16

