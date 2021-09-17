Fall Sports Scoreboard: Friday, Sept. 17

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
Friday Scoreboard
Football
Red Oak 31 Shenandoah 13
Clarinda 40 Clarke 7
Stanton/Essex 60 Griswold 12
Riverside 24 Sidney 0
