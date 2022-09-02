Fall Sports Scoreboard: Friday, Sept. 2

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
Friday Scoreboard
Football
Shenandoah 20 Nodaway Valley 7
Underwood 59 Clarinda 22
Southwest Valley 35 Sidney 0
Fremont-Mills 42 Stanton/Essex 6
The Stanton/Essex football team opened its season with a 20-8 road win over Martensdale-St. Marys Friday, Aug. 26.
SIDNEY – The Sidney Cowboy defense needed one more stop and they found a way to get it in the final minutes of the season opener Friday, Aug. …
SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah Fillies made a statement in the Hawkeye 10 Conference in their season-opening volleyball match Tuesday, Aug. 30, d…
The Sidney volleyball team opened the home portion of their schedule with a comfortable 3-0 win over Johnson-Brock, Nebraska Tuesday, Aug. 30.
The Shenandoah Mustangs started the season in style with four first quarter touchdowns and coasted from there for a 36-24 win at Missouri Vall…
The Sidney Cowgirls won their first three matches Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Harlan Tournament, but dropped their last two to finish fourth at …
The Shenandoah football team makes the trip to Missouri Valley to start the 2022 season Friday.
Saturday Scoreboard
The Sidney Cowgirls started their volleyball season with three 2-0 victories at a quad, hosted by Tri-Center on Thursday, Aug. 25.
Thursday Scoreboard