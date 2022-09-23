Fall Sports Scoreboard: Friday, Sept. 23

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
Friday Scoreboard
Football
Clarke 94 Shenandoah 0
Greene County 43 Clarinda 12
Mount Ayr 56 Sidney 6
Lenox 70 Stanton/Essex 20
