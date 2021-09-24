Fall Sports Scoreboard: Friday, Sept. 24

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
Friday Scoreboard
Football
Greene County 41 Clarinda 0
Clarke 34 Shenandoah 7
Lenox 38 Stanton/Essex 0
Mount Ayr 49 Sidney 12
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Friday Scoreboard
Football
Greene County 41 Clarinda 0
Clarke 34 Shenandoah 7
Lenox 38 Stanton/Essex 0
Mount Ayr 49 Sidney 12
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Essex Trojanette volleyball team won their first match of the season and won four sets over the course of five matches in a 1-4 day at the…
Monday Scoreboard
SHENANDOAH - The Red Oak Tigers scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to spoil Shenandoah’s Homecoming 31-13 Friday, Sept. 17.
Saturday Scoreboard
SIDNEY – Momentum can turn quickly in the sport of volleyball and the Sidney Cowgirls were the benefactor of a quick change in their favor in …
The Clarinda and Sidney volleyball teams ran into tough competition Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Red Oak Tournament.
The Sidney Cowgirls rallied from a 2-0 deficit to earn what could prove to be an incredibly important 3-2 win at Stanton Thursday, Sept. 2.
The Stanton/Essex Vikings racked up 364 rushing yards in a 60-12 rout at Griswold Friday, Sept. 17.
The Essex Trojanettes dropped their fourth Corner Conference volleyball match of the year 3-0 at home against Griswold Tuesday, Sept. 21.
The Essex Trojanettes were able to take a set from North Nodaway Thursday, Sept. 16, on the road in Hopkins, Missouri, but that was it in a 3-…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.