 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fall Sports Scoreboard: Friday, Sept. 3
0 comments

Fall Sports Scoreboard: Friday, Sept. 3

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies

Friday Scoreboard

Football

Underwood 47 Clarinda 7

Shenandoah 28 Nodaway Valley 26

Fremont-Mills 64 Stanton/Essex 36

Southwest Valley 29 Sidney 0

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

If you want a Super Bowl, you'll need a premier quarterback

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics