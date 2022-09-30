 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fall Sports Scoreboard: Friday, Sept. 30

  • Updated
  • 0
Sidney Cowboys/Cowgirls

Friday Scoreboard

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Football

AHSTW 69 Sidney 8

Stanton/Essex 54 Murray 42

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fillies fall at Red Oak

Fillies fall at Red Oak

The Shenandoah Fillies played two very competitive sets in Red Oak Tuesday, Sept. 27, in Hawkeye 10 Conference volleyball action. The Fillies …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Women’s rights group demand Iran to be expelled from the World Cup

Recommended for you