Fall Sports Scoreboard: Friday, Sept. 30

Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
Friday Scoreboard
Football
AHSTW 69 Sidney 8
Stanton/Essex 54 Murray 42
Shenandoah High School has canceled the remainder of its 2022 varsity football season, Activities Director Jon Weinrich announced Tuesday.
SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah football team turned the ball over nine times and had no answer for whoever Clarke put on the field as the Indians…
The Sidney volleyball team didn’t drop a set in pool play, but lost to a familiar foe in the semifinals of the Bedford Tournament Saturday, Sept. 24.
TABOR – After three sets of volleyball, it looked like the East Mills Wolverines were on their way to a Corner Conference Tournament title. Bu…
The Sidney Cowgirls rolled into the Corner Conference Tournament championship match with a home semifinal sweep of Fremont-Mills Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Tuesday Scoreboard
Griswold made quick work of the Essex volleyball team in a consolation match at the Corner Conference Tournament Tuesday, Sept. 27, in Sidney.
The Shenandoah Fillies played two very competitive sets in Red Oak Tuesday, Sept. 27, in Hawkeye 10 Conference volleyball action. The Fillies …
Thursday Scoreboard
The Mount Ayr Raiders scored 42 first quarter points and coasted from there in a 56-6 win over Sidney Friday, Sept. 23, in Class A District 7 play.