Friday Scoreboard
Football
Treynor 34 Clarinda 28 - OT
Shenandoah 45 Nodaway Valley 8
Sidney 52 Griswold 14
Fremont-Mills 47 Stanton/Essex 24
SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah Mustangs took possession of the football with 5 minutes, 39 seconds to go in the fourth quarter, trailing 27-19, F…
The Shenandoah Fillies earned their second home win of the season and their second Hawkeye 10 Conference win of the year, beating Harlan 3-1 T…
The Sidney Cowboys put up 612 yards of offense in a 70-32 win at East Mills Friday, Sept. 1, in the Class 8-Player District 10 opener for both teams.
Thursday Scoreboard
The Sidney Cowgirls won all five of their matches to win the 56th annual Clarinda Volleyball Tournament Saturday, Sept. 2.